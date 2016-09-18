Conservation officers search Big Walnut Creek for missing kayaker

FILLMORE, Ind. – Authorities are searching a rain-swollen central Indiana stream for a missing kayaker.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says 27-year-old Robert Simms of the Putnam County town of Fillmore was last seen on Big Walnut Creek about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The agency says his kayak was located Sunday downstream from where Simms was last seen.

Conservation officers searched the creek until 2 a.m. Saturday morning when heavy fog hindered their efforts, and they resumed their search about 8 a.m. Sunday. Conservation Officers are using an air boat and other watercraft to search due to the extremely swift water conditions caused by recent heavy rain in the area about 35 miles southwest of Indianapolis.