Court: Pence can't bar Syrian refugees

INDIANAPOLIS – The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with an Indiana refugee placement organization Monday, saying Gov. Mike Pence’s attempt to ban Syrian refugees is illegal.

The ruling came just a day before will take the national stage in a vice presidential debate with Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine.

Pence argued his policy of excluding Syrian refugees is based not on nationality and is not discriminatory but is based solely on the threat he thinks they pose to the safety of residents of Indiana.

But Monday’s ruling said there is no evidence of “nightmare speculation” that some of these refugees were sent from Syria by the Islamic State to infiltrate the United States and engage in terrorism.

The ruling said Pence’s argument is the equivalent of him forbidding “black people to settle in Indiana not because they’re black but because he’s afraid of them, and since race is therefore not his motive he isn’t discriminating. But that of course would be racial discrimination, just as his targeting Syrian refugees is discrimination on the basis of nationality.”

Pence spokeswoman Kara Brooks said Pence took decisive action last year to suspend resettlement of Syrian refugees after the terrorist attack in Paris and because the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security acknowledged security gaps with regard to screening refugees from Syria.

“In addition, as recently as Sept. 21, the State Department spokesman is quoted as saying he ‘wouldn’t debate the fact that there’s the potential for ISIS terrorists to try to insert themselves’ into the refugee program,” Brooks said.

The decision, written by Circuit Judge Richard Posner, was only six pages. It upheld an earlier preliminary injunction issued on behalf of Exodus Refugee Immigration Inc., represented by the ACLU of Indiana.

Exodus is a private nonprofit resettlement agency in Indiana that seeks to help refugees, including Syrian refugees, adjust to life in Indiana. The organization has a contract with the state that entitles the agency to be reimbursed for providing social services to resettled refugees, but the governor has forbidden Exodus or any other resettlement agency to be reimbursed for the costs of providing social services to Syrian refugees.

The ruling said Pence is free to withdraw from the refugee assistance program, as other states have done; yet withdrawal might not interrupt the flow of Syrian refugees to the state because in states that choose not to participate in the refugee assistance program the federal government has been authorized to establish an alternative program that distributes federal aid to refugees in a state without the involvement of the state government.

“The Court of Appeals’ decision underscores what we have said throughout this litigation,” said Ken Falk, legal director of the ACLU of Indiana.

“Gov. Pence may not constitutionally or legally discriminate against a particular nationality of refugees that are extensively vetted by the federal government.”

Omar Jadwat, senior staff attorney with the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, called it a “stinging rebuke” of Pence.

