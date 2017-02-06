Crews respond to Lafayette derailment of freight train cars

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Authorities say a few freight train cars have derailed in Indiana, forcing crews to bring in cranes to get them back on the tracks.

No injuries were reported following the derailment Sunday night in Lafayette. Police Sgt. Scott Galloway says there weren't any hazardous materials involved.

Galloway says a couple of train cars were involved, but he didn't have an exact number. Motorists were asked to avoid the area during the cleanup.