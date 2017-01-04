Crews shoring up retaining walls along highway in Indiana

BROOKVILLE, Ind. – Crews are working this week to stabilize retaining walls along a highway in Indiana after heavy rains caused a collapse onto the roadway.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says work is planned Wednesday and Thursday on U.S. highway 52 in Brookville and likely will continue through next week.

Early last week, a stacked limestone retaining wall gave way — covering part of the west side of U.S. 52 with stone and dirt from the embankment slide. On the east side of U.S. 52, officials say a similar limestone retaining wall bulged following rains.

Traffic has been rerouted around the affected area. An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor is working to secure the embankments.