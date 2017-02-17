Delphi home searched in teens' deaths

DELPHI – Authorities said searched a home outside of Delphi on Thursday looking for clues to the deaths of two teenage girls whose bodies were found on a trail where they had been dropped off to go hiking.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said a search warrant was obtained for the home but no arrests were expected.

The bodies of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, of Delphi were found Tuesday about a quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that’s part of a trail system where a family member left them Monday to go hiking on a day off school. Their deaths have been ruled a double homicide.