Democrats offer road fund plan

INDIANAPOLIS – House Democrats unveiled a road funding plan Monday that relies on reserve dollars, budget cuts and even an income tax increase.

But the latter provision was removed within a few hours.

The proposal would make between $782 million and $922 million available annually for state and local roads over the next four years. It would give more to local communities than state infrastructure, and focus on maintenance before new construction.

“We need to put people to work and get people to work,” said House Democratic Leader Scott Pelath, of Michigan City.

It is an alternative proposal to a Republican push to raise the state gasoline tax and possibly toll state highways. That plan is being billed as a 20-year road map for infrastructure needs.

Lawmakers are looking for about $1 billion a year in new road funding.

The Democratic plan includes $300 million a year in “reversions,” which are cuts to state programs. But those cuts would be made by the governor and weren’t identified.

Democratic fiscal analysts said the average in reversions in the last 10 years was about $300 million. The majority of those reversions came between 2011 and 2013 when billions were cut during the recession.

From 2000 to 2016, there were only a handful of years that reverted $300 million or more.

On top of the reversions, the plan would shift all revenue collected in sales tax on gasoline purchases to roads. This would open a large immediate hole in the upcoming two-year budget.

The Republican proposal includes the same shift but phases it in because the money is currently being used to support other budget items, such as schools or prisons.

Pelath pointed out that state reserves can be used to aid the transition.

Under the Democratic plan, the General Fund reserves would drop to $1.3 billion.

Another part of the bill would have created a graduated income tax by eliminating a tax cut for single filers earning more than $150,000 or joint filers earning more than $300,0000.

As of Jan. 1, that rate dropped from 3.4 percent to 3.23 percent for all Hoosiers.

Democrats later said the language would be removed after reporters noted it would be a tax increase for some Hoosiers to go back to 3.4 percent.

A freeze on a corporate-income tax drop would remain part of the bill. GOP lawmakers have been phasing in corporate tax cuts for several years. At one point, the state rate was 8.5 percent and has dropped to 6.25 percent. It is set in law to gradually continue dropping to 4.9 percent by 2022.

House Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, said the Democratic proposal would raise taxes, result in cuts to education and jeopardize the state’s AAA credit rating.

“Raising taxes on Hoosier employers is the wrong move and would be a major employment setback for the average worker,” he said. “The House Republicans have put forth a data-driven and sustainable long-term plan that reforms the way we pay for our roads and doesn’t harm our state’s fiscal health or business climate.”

nkelly@jg.net