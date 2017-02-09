February 09, 2017 2:58 PM
Details of fatal stolen SUV crash revealed in South Bend
Associated Press
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – St. Joseph County officials have identified two teenagers who died after the stolen SUV they were in crashed during a police chase.
South Bend police say 16-year-old Samuel Phillips died at a hospital, and his brother, 15-year-old Jermaine Fleming, died at the scene of the Tuesday morning crash. Two other teenagers, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, were in stable condition in a hospital Wednesday.
Investigators say South Bend Police Officer Nathan Gates attempted to stop the vehicle around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, but the driver didn't stop.
Authorities say Phillips was driving the SUV without a license and hit a maximum speed of 75 mph before crashing into a tree.
Officials say Gates and other officers acted properly throughout the chase.
County Prosecutor Ken Cotter says the surviving teens likely won't face charges.
------
This story has been corrected to show the chase began Tuesday, not Wednesday.