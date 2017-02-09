Details of fatal stolen SUV crash revealed in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – St. Joseph County officials have identified two teenagers who died after the stolen SUV they were in crashed during a police chase.

South Bend police say 16-year-old Samuel Phillips died at a hospital, and his brother, 15-year-old Jermaine Fleming, died at the scene of the Tuesday morning crash. Two other teenagers, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, were in stable condition in a hospital Wednesday.

Investigators say South Bend Police Officer Nathan Gates attempted to stop the vehicle around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, but the driver didn't stop.

Authorities say Phillips was driving the SUV without a license and hit a maximum speed of 75 mph before crashing into a tree.

Officials say Gates and other officers acted properly throughout the chase.

County Prosecutor Ken Cotter says the surviving teens likely won't face charges.

This story has been corrected to show the chase began Tuesday, not Wednesday.