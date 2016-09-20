Details studied on redistricting redo

INDIANAPOLIS – The structure of an independent or bipartisan redistricting commission started to take shape Monday as a panel of lawmakers and interested parties began parsing the details of how such a reform would work.

A few members of the group still appear planted against any movement of redistricting from legislators to an outside commission.

But even more are talking about the details and asking questions that could make the idea a reality.

For example:

•How many members would serve on the commission and how many votes to finalize maps for the statehouse and congressional districts?

•Who would appoint the members?

•What criteria would be allowed – and banned – from the process of making the maps?

•And what final authority, if any, would lawmakers have in passing the maps recommended by the outside group?

“I think things have come to a point in Indiana where it’s in everyone’s interest – especially in the Republican Party’s interest – to change the system,” said Mike Ken­dall, a former Democratic state senator from the 1970s.

He said the current system where lawmakers draw their own districts to their benefit means they are in office “virtually permanently” and “cease to be accountable.”

Indiana lawmakers redraw 100 House, 50 Senate and all congressional districts in the state every 10 years when the census updates population numbers. Technology allows those in charge to examine the voting patterns of Hoosiers and craft the districts in ways to make them easy for one party or the other to win.

In 2015, the General Assembly set up an 18-month study about the intricacies of moving Indiana to an independent redistricting commission, as some other states have done.

Recommendations from that group are expected at its Oct. 17 meeting, though the legislature would have to approve any bill during the 2017 session.

Indiana has a constitutional provision requiring the legislature to approve maps. So a law could be crafted that would give a commission power to draw and recommend maps but give final approval to lawmakers. To remove the legislature from the process altogether would take a constitutional amendment.

The earliest that long process could be finalized would be 2020, taking it essentially off the table.

A bill passed by the GOP House in 2014 created a five-member commission, four of whom would be appointed by the four legislative caucus leaders. Then the four would pick a fifth member to be chairman. Any recommendation on maps had to be unanimous.

The Republican Senate panned the bill.

Other suggestions Monday were increasing the size to nine members – three Republicans; three Democrats and three other. But Sen. Pat Miller, R-Indianapolis, questioned who these “other” members would be.

“It’s going to be very difficult because most people have some kind of political bent,” she said.

Miller suggested an even-number panel that would require two-thirds of the board to recommend maps – in other words, bipartisan support.

Committee member Tom Sugar, a Democrat, is worried about the appointments being solely controlled by the legislature and offered up giving appointment authority to university presidents or retired judges.

Others expressed a desire to get more young politicos in the mix – from small-business owners to local school board members.

Julia Vaughn, head of Common Cause Indiana, presented a comprehensive plan on behalf of a coalition of groups pushing for redistricting reform.

She said, for instance, that Hoosiers around the state should apply for the spots on the redistricting panel. Once winnowed by a nonpartisan legislative office to 30, the members would be chosen randomly.

Vaughn also said those making the maps should not be allowed to consider the addresses of incumbent lawmakers. Other important criteria to be followed are federal law on equal population and compliance with voting rights act, as well as contiguous districts keeping communities of interest together as much as possible.

That proposal would allow lawmakers to make slight tweaks to the final version of the maps sent to them – up to 2 percent – before a vote of the House and Senate would take place.

But former Indiana Supreme Court Justice Ted Boehm said lawmakers could literally repeal the whole law that session and do whatever they want with the maps.

“My thought would be they would do that at great political peril,” said Rep. Jerry Torr, R-Carmel, head of the redistricting panel and a longtime supporter of an independent process.

