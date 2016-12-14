Districts disputing grades

INDIANAPOLIS – Superintendents at three Allen County public school districts described Indiana’s accountability system as broken and flawed, asserting the new A-to-F grades released Tuesday aren’t an accurate reflection of what happens in classrooms.

Indiana has fewer top-rated and more failing schools under new A-to-F accountability grades released Tuesday.

In all, 501 (23.6 percent) of public and private schools received an A and 130 (6.1 percent) received an F.

The 2015-16 grades used a new calculation method for A-to-F, which takes into account not just how kids fare on the test but also how much they improve or fall back from the prior year.

It tends to give more B’s and C’s than the previous model.

East Allen County Schools is challenging the grade for East Allen University. The school, which the Indiana Department of Education recently recognized as a Promising Practices School, was labeled with an F.

“That grade is the furthest from the truth,” Superintendent Ken Folks said.

He and Principal Doug Hicks said the accountability system penalized East Allen University for being relatively new; it graduated its first class of students last spring. Because it hasn’t been in existence for five years, they said, it is ineligible to receive credit for 75 percent of the criteria used to grade schools.

Hicks said it would be like having to take a 100-question test but being allowed to answer only 25 questions.

An F is an “unfair and unjust” letter grade for the school, which had a 100 percent graduation rate in the spring, Hicks said.

Folks said the district is petitioning the State Board of Education to change the grade to the A the district believes East Allen University earned or to change it to undetermined.

Of the other East Allen schools, seven received a B, four got a C, one got a D and two – Cedarville and Leo elementary schools – got an A.

Each district in Allen County had two schools that made the top grade. The others were Croninger and Holland elementary schools in Fort Wayne Community Schools; Carroll High School and Maple Creek Middle School in Northwest Allen County Schools; and Homestead High School and Summit Middle School in Southwest Allen County Schools.

The lowest score NACS and SACS received was C, each at two schools. NACS’ six other schools and SACS’ five other schools got a B.

SACS Superintendent Philip Downs said in a statement the district is disappointed with the grades but isn’t surprised given the issues surrounding the development of the ISTEP+ test and the technological issues caused by testing company Pearson’s performance in its implementation. After repeated problems with test vendor CTB/McGraw-Hill, the state signed a $32.6 million, two-year contract with London-based Pearson Education Inc.

“The ISTEP+ grades illustrate what SACS and educators across the state have been saying – the system is broken,” Downs said.

He continued, saying the “poorly designed” and “high-stakes approach” to testing students to grade schools doesn’t accurately define the students’ achievements or teachers’ excellence.

Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Wendy Robinson had similar thoughts, calling the grades and “flawed accountability system” an inaccurate reflection of what happens in the district’s classrooms each day.

In addition to the district’s two A’s, 18 schools got a B, 13 got a C, 12 got a D and three received an F – Kekionga Middle School and Bloomingdale and Abbett elementary schools.

“Our dedicated teachers, administrators and support staff are focused on making sure each student is educated to high standards,” Robinson said in a statement. “Any parents who have questions are welcome to talk to the principal at their school to learn more about the high quality work being done for the children of this community.”

Lawmakers last year passed a hold-harmless law for the first year of new, more rigorous standards. That meant schools in 2014-15 could see their accountability improve but not worsen.

Hundreds more schools could have been rated F this year following the loss of the hold-harmless provision. But the new model interceded and helped those by focusing on growth.

“It really looks pretty flatline,” said incoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick. “The A’s went down, … and that’s always very concerning because you have some high-performing schools where growth becomes a concern. We’ll make the best of it and we’re ready to move forward.”

For the 2014-15 grades, 1,188 schools (56.7 percent) received an A, whereas only 55 schools (2.6 percent) were given F grades. But an apples-to-apples comparison isn’t altogether accurate because of the dual changes this year.

The grades are largely based on ISTEP+ scores. The test was administered in grades 3 through 8 in the spring and scores came out a few weeks ago.

“This year, Indiana implemented a new student-centered school accountability system utilizing Indiana’s new, more rigorous standards and assessments for the first time,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Glenda Ritz said. “For those reasons, the 2015-16 school year establishes a new baseline for school accountability grades in Indiana. Moving forward, the Department of Education will continue to support students, educators and schools with the important work of school improvement.”

About 80 schools have gone through a cursory audit process, and all schools have 30 days to file an official appeal.

State board member David Freitas worried about one school in his district that doesn’t believe its grade is accurate. He said it is an award-winning school that will receive a much lower grade. He asked whether the board could hold off on releasing the grade of just that one school until after the appeals.

“Once grades are out, the damage is done,” fellow board member Vince Bertram said.

The consensus, though, is that it was too late to change the process this year but something to review for the future.

Ritz said the discussion points out the a key problem with the state’s accountability system.

“I think the real conversation, to be quite frank, is about the high stakes on the test,” she said. “That was mentioned several times during the discussion that ‘we have high stakes.’ Well, the state of Indiana really should do something about the high stakes because it’s really supposed to be about student learning and improving schools.”

