Divided IPFW becomes reality

WEST LAFAYETTE – The Purdue Board of Trustees voted 7-3 Friday to split the IPFW campus with both universities focusing on their own academic strengths.

And just like that, the 50-year history of shared governance at IPFW is gone.

The vote came after a detailed hourlong discussion where several members had concerns that the new agreement favors Indiana University and could hurt Purdue University overall.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels listened intently during the debate but didn’t speak.

Some smaller ancillary agreements are to be hammered out regarding general education courses, student support services and administration and facilities space.

The board would have to approve those in June before the full management change would be effective July 1, 2018.

Under the general framework, IU will compensate Purdue, for instance, to provide general education courses to its health sciences students. But those details must be worked out.

“I understand the anxiety,” board President Mike Berghoff told several IPFW students who attended. “This is the template. There is other work to be done to define some of the things causing anxiety.”

He acknowledged that Purdue is losing its highly regarded nursing program but said it was a key piece to the negotiation.

“We didn’t want to give it up,” Berghoff said. “But it was a knockout punch for IU.”

Under the realignment, IU would increase its focus on health sciences and build on the Indiana University Medical School on the IPFW campus. Purdue’s nursing, medical imaging and dental education programs would be transferred to IU.

Purdue would handle all other academic programs, including the IPFW music department, and focus on its strength of science, technology, engineering and math programs.

The IU trustees approved the realignment agreement Dec. 1.

Purdue Trustee Sonny Beck said the situation at IPFW is not progressing well with enrollment losses and must be fixed.

“It’s like dividing up a company heading for bankruptcy. It’s going to be bad,” he said. He said the change gives the campus new strengths to emphasize.

Alexander Sanderson, an IPFW nursing major and member of the student government association, attended the meeting and told the trustees that IPFW has a strong sense of community and he is worried about it losing its strong reputation.

“It terrifies us,” he said. “We don’t know what the future of our programs will hold.”

Trustee Gary Lehman voted against the proposal after expressing concern about the balance of risk being against Purdue. He said IU is taking good programs and after five years can get out of the agreement and provide its own general courses.

“There is a lot still to be determined, but we are voting on it now,” Lehman said.

He is from Lafayette. The two others voting against the measure were Thomas Spurgeon of Peoria and JoAnn Brouillette of Lafayette. The board has no representation from northeast Indiana.

Berghoff, who was intimately involved in the process, said the enrollment decline needs to be reversed and this change could help enhance offerings and attract new students.

But he acknowledged: “we’re at risk. We have more risk after this than we do currently and more than IU, frankly.”

Steve Schultz, Purdue’s chief legal counsel, said the agreement says faculty will retain tenure and rank and the library will transfer to Purdue. Students currently attending IPFW will be allowed to finish in their programs.

Next, a transition team will be identified to focus on naming and branding; NCAA ability in Division I for the Mastodons; exploration and development of new academic programs; and pushing for financial assistance from the General Assembly.

