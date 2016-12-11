Dollars spent in classroom declining

Follow the money Here are the latest numbers showing where public schools spent dollars in fiscal year 2015. The top two categories together make up “dollars to the classroom” – 56.9 percent of the spending in 2015 compared to 57.7 percent in 2009. 2015 total expenditures: $11.7 billion Student Academic Achievement 48.7 percent Student Instructional Support 8.2 percent Overhead and operational 23.2 percent Nonoperational 19.9 percent 2009 total expenditures: $11.5 billion Student Academic Achievement 50 percent Student Instructional Support 7.7 percent Overhead and operational 23 percent Nonoperational 19.2 percent Source: Indiana Dollars to the Classroom annual reports

INDIANAPOLIS – Since the state started tracking it, the percentage of money spent “in the classroom” has dropped while expenses in other areas have risen.

That is what lawmakers will try to tackle this year while crafting a state budget with more than half of the money going to K-12 education.

“We need to find a way to concentrate our education dollars in the classroom, where they are most effective with highly motivated teachers of high quality,” said Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma.

The “dollars to the classroom” debate first ignited in 2005 when then-Gov. Mitch Daniels made it a focus.

The state started analyzing detailed financial reports showing where every cent of the billions in state, local and federal dollars was spent.

In comparison, private schools that receive $135 million in tax dollars have no reporting requirements.

The baseline year was fiscal year 2006 and showed 60.6 percent in student instructional expenditures. But the State Board of Education reclassified some of the expense types January 1, 2008. Fiscal year 2009 was the first full year the new methodology was used for a classroom percentage of 57.7. No major alternations have occurred since.

The Indiana Office of Management and Budget posted the 2015 report this week showing $11.7 billion was spent during the fiscal year. Of that, 57.7 percent was in the first two categories – Student Academic Achievement and Student Instructional Support. Those together are considered the “dollars to the classroom” and labeled instructional expenditures.

The largest single expense is certified salaries of teachers at about $3.2 billion. That number has remained relatively flat over the years despite lawmakers plowing more money into K-12 education.

Teresa Meredith, president of the Indiana State Teachers Association, said teachers retired en masse earlier this decade. Those who left were at the top of the salary schedule and the replacements were at the bottom.

Rep. Dan Leonard, R-Huntington, wants to know why the average starting teacher pay has remained about $32,000 since he started in the legislature in 2003.

“We talk about sending dollars to the classroom and it doesn’t seem like it’s getting where we want it to go,” he said. “I do think teachers ought to understand that the state is increasing funding every year for schools and education and some of it’s just not getting through.”

Meredith noted that some school corporations are no longer bargaining annual salary increases – instead leaning on stipends that are not a guarantee and can be rescinded if revenues fall short.

The dollars report shows stipends for teachers have grown from $3 million in 2012 to $19 million in 2015.

So if teacher salaries ­aren’t growing what is?

The final two categories are Overhead and Operational and Nonoperational. The combined percentage has grown from 40 percent in 2006 to 43 percent in 2015. That’s a shift of about $683,000 in additional administrative costs.

One area that has grown in this section is noncertified salaries. This covers cafeteria workers, janitors, bus drivers and school resource officers that provide protection to the campuses.

Also, food purchases are up from $179 million in 2012 to $194 million in 2015.

Other growth areas include construction services and group health insurance costs.

OMB Director Micah Vincent said there is always a line included in the report that “school corporations currently not taking advantage of shared purchasing options and state health insurance options may be able to redirect more money toward the classroom through these tools.”

The report also usually includes a statement similar to this: “Academic performance will be driven by the resources, both material and personnel, channeled to the classroom.”

However, there is no evidence that having more money in the classroom translates to better test performance or school accountability grades.

The Journal Gazette looked at the most recent A-F grades for schools. Five of the nine corporations with D’s or F’s in 2014 were above the state average of dollars to the classroom.

Similarly, 61.4 percent of A schools were below the state average of dollars to classroom.

Meredith said she welcomes the discussion but hopes lawmakers don’t forget that it takes a lot to support the learning environment of the child.

“They have to get to school, feed them, take care of them,” she said. “It takes a lot of people to make sure a kid is ready to learn and is cared for while they are there.”

Leonard is intrigued by the discussion but wary of micromanaging locally elected school boards.

He is also hesitant on pushing for transparency from private schools that receive public dollars.

Betsy Wiley, president of the Institute for Quality Education, said private schools don’t have to report any expenditures because of a distinction about the money.

She said legally the money goes to the family – not the school – even though the parent never physically receives it. They sign a document saying it’s their money and directing the state to send it to the school their child will attend.

This distinction is largely why the Indiana Supreme Court found the program constitutional.

She also noted the $135 million in state spending is nothing close to the $8 billion in state dollars being spent on public education.

Wiley said private schools will resist opening up their books consisting mostly of private donations because a small amount of public dollars are interspersed.

Vincent agreed, saying “When injecting public dollars into a system that is primarily supported by private dollars, it would be extremely difficult and burdensome to determine where all of the money is going.”

Instead, to hold schools receiving choice scholarships accountable for providing a quality education, eligible institutions cannot receive any new choice scholarship students if they receive an F under the state’s accountability model for more than two consecutive years.

nkelly@jg.net