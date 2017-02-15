Donnelly among senators voting to revoke rule on gun background checks

Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., was among four Democrats and an independent who sided Wednesday with majority Republicans as the Senate voted to overturn an executive-branch rule that might prevent certain people with mental disorders from buying guns.

The Senate passed the measure 57-43. The Republican-controlled House approved the legislation in early February by a 235-180 vote, and it now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature.

The Obama administration had adopted a regulation in December to allow the Social Security Administration to submit the names of mentally impaired beneficiaries who have a third party manage their benefits to the national system for background checks on gun purchases.

Opponents of the rule, including the National Rifle Association, contended that the regulation violated those people's constitutional right to gun ownership.

In addition to Donnelly, Democratic Sens. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana voted Wednesday to revoke the rule, as did independent Sen. Angus King of Maine. All 43 votes against revoking the rule were cast by Democratic senators.

