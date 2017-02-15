Donnelly guarded after meeting with Gorsuch

Both U.S. senators from Indiana met this week with Supreme Court justice nominee Neil Gorsuch.

Republican Sen. Todd Young met with Gorsuch on Monday, and Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly met with him Tuesday, according to the senators’ offices.

Young described Gorsuch as “incredibly impressive,” while Donnelly was guarded in his remarks.

President Donald Trump nominated Gorsuch, a federal appellate court judge in Denver, to replace the late Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court. Gorsuch has been meeting individually with senators ahead of his confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Young said in a video statement that Gorsuch’s “command of the law, his rigor of interpreting the Constitution and statutes, was incredibly impressive to me.” Young’s staff said his meeting lasted 45 minutes.

“Perhaps most importantly from my standpoint, he understands the job of a judge is not to write laws but instead to interpret them and apply them to the facts of any given case,” Young said.

“He doesn’t believe it’s the job of a judge to override the decisions of we the people through their elected representatives to come up with the rules we live by,” he said.

Donnelly revealed little about what he and Gorsuch discussed.

“Judge Gorsuch and I had a thoughtful conversation. I had the chance to ask him questions, discuss his views on the role of the Supreme Court, and hear about his experience on the federal bench,” Donnelly said in a statement.

Donnelly said he will “carefully review Judge Gorsuch’s record and qualifications in the coming weeks and will be following his hearing before the Judiciary Committee.”

Donnelly was among four Democratic senators with whom Gorsuch had scheduled individual meetings Tuesday. Republicans have a 52-48 majority in the Senate, but ending debate and advancing Gorsuch’s nomination to a confirmation vote will take 60 votes under current rules of the chamber.

Gorsuch supporters are trying to put pressure on Donnelly. The Republican National Committee chided him Tuesday for not tipping his hand on how he might vote. Two groups opposed to abortion rights – Indiana Right to Life and the Susan B. Anthony List – announced there will be rallies today at Donnelly’s Indianapolis office, Friday at his South Bend office and Tuesday at his Fort Wayne office to urge him to back Gorsuch.

On Tuesday, Donnelly and Young each voted in favor of confirming Linda McMahon as Trump’s administrator of the Small Business Administration. The Senate voted 81-19 to in favor of McMahon, the former chief executive officer of World Wrestling Entertainment and the Republican nominee for Connecticut’s seats in the Senate in 2010 and 2012.

