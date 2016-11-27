Dozens remember 2-year-old girl slain in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. – Several dozen people recalled a 2-year-old northern Indiana girl as a happy and vibrant child during a candlelight vigil held a couple weeks after authorities say she was fatally beaten by her mother's boyfriend.

Relatives and friends gathered Saturday evening at a Warsaw park, with several people saying prayers and sharing photographs of Adalin Stamper.

Vigil organizers say they hoped to build awareness about child abuse while also planning a Dec. 3 silent auction and fundraising dinner for Adalin's family at an American Legion post in Warsaw.

Authorities say 30-year-old Christopher Grimmett of Warsaw beat Adalin and buried her body behind his brother's home. Grimmett faces a murder charge and is being held without bond in the Kosciusko (kahs-ee-AHS'-koh) County Jail. A judge has entered a not-guilty plea for him.