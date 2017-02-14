Electing state superintendent advances

The House Education Committee approved legislation Tuesday to make the superintendent of public instruction an appointed post.

Right now voters elect that person every four years.

The law would not go into effect until 2021, allowing current Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick to finish her term.

GOP House Speaker Brian Bosma said the governor is the chief executive of the state and should have a cabinet member aligned with his beliefs on education.

"It's my heartfelt belief for 32 years that this is good public policy," he said.

Only 13 states still elect their state schools chief. Other states either have the governor or the state board of education appoint the person.

A similar bill is moving in the Senate.

One interesting part of House Bill 1005 is that it removes a requirement in law that the superintendent of public instruction have lived in Indiana for at least two years. This would allow for a national search for the post, one supporter said.

But retired teacher Vic Smith said Indiana's state schools chief should know Indiana's schools from personal experience. He also said an elected post provides checks and balances.

"It will reduce the power of voters in Indiana," Smith said. "Our democracy will take a hit."

The bill now moves to the full House.

