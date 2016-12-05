Elkhart officers shoot at car; 1 dead

ELKHART – Two police officers who ran toward the sound of gunfire early Sunday fired shots at a car inside which one person was killed and another wounded, authorities said.

After the car crashed, officers found another wounded person in the same block, police Chief Ed Windbigler said.

The officers had responded to a reported house burglary about 3:30 a.m. when they heard shots nearby and ran to the scene less than a block away, Windbigler said.

The officers weren’t hurt and the wounded people didn’t have life-threatening injuries, he said.

Norman Gary, 29, of Elkhart died at the scene from gunshot wounds, and an autopsy was planned for today. Two men and a woman – ages 21 to 24 — were hit by the gunfire, but police said investigators weren’t releasing details Sunday of who was in the car with Gary.