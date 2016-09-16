Emergency alert test to be Sunday

A test of the Emergency Alert System will occur at 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

The test will help to ensure all members of the public, including non-English speakers and people with disabilities, will see or hear the emergency information. The test will also provide an opportunity to evaluate the entire system, including updates made after the previous nationwide test in 2011.

When the test begins, the message will signify that it is a test.

Residents may hear the message on radio or see and hear the alert on television.

If residents do not see or hear an EAS message on their TV or radio at the designated time, the issue may be reported online at www.fcc.gov/general/public-safety-support-center.

If necessary, the alternative date for the test will be Oct. 5.

The test is coordinated by the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau of the Federal Communications Commission.

For more information on emergency preparedness, go to GetPrepared.IN.gov.