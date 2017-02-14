End near for large homeless camp

INDIANAPOLIS – A longtime homeless camp in downtown Indianapolis could be in the midst of its final winter.

Residents of the outdoor community known as “The Jungle” – thought to be the one of the largest camps with a population of 25 or 30 – say law enforcement officials told them last week they’d have to leave by the end of March, the Indianapolis Star reported.

But other residents at the camp, which is near a rail line, say another group of officials told them to evacuate within a week because a company that owns the property is calling for the area to be cleared.

A statement from CSX Transportation, confirms the camp’s end is drawing near, but those living in the camp haven’t been given a relocation deadline.

CSX says safety is the top priority and that it’s working with organizations to make sure those displaced aren’t left without options.