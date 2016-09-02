Ex-Subway pitchman blames victim's parents for her suffering

When last we heard of ex-Subway pitchman Jared Fogle in November 2015, he was being sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in prison for receiving and distributing hundreds of pornographic images of children.

"Today," U.S. attorney Josh Minkler said at a news conference when Fogle was charged, "Jared Fogle has been charged and has admitted to participating in a five-year criminal scheme to exploit children. This is about using wealth, status, and secrecy to illegally exploit children."

Most of the approximately 500 videos involved in the case were recorded by the man hired by Fogle to run the Jared Foundation, which described itself as a "child outreach" organization dedicated to the welfare of children struggling with obesity. Fogle, whose claim to fame was that he lost 245 pounds eating Subway fare, fancied himself an expert on that subject.

Some of the children had reason to trust Jared Foundation executive director, Russell Taylor, as they were relatives of his. The trust was horribly misplaced, however, as prosecutors said Taylor used a camera hidden in a clock radio to record them dressing and undressing and then passed some or all of them along to Fogle. Taylor pleaded guilty in December 2015 and is serving a prison sentence of 27 years for his crimes.

The videos, reported the Indianapolis Star, "included separate images of three young girls, between the ages of 11 and 16, in a bathroom. The girls were nude, the affidavit said. Another video depicted a young boy in the bathroom, also nude. There were other videos of some of the same children nude in a bedroom."

Three months later, one of the victims, known in court documents only as Jane Doe, sued Fogle, Taylor and Taylor's wife, Angela, for $150,000 for harm arising from being secretly taped in the Taylors' home in videos then given to Fogle.

Now Fogle has filed his own complaint against the parents in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis. In it, he claims it was they, not he, who inflicted the damage on the child.

The pair, the now-divorced birthparents of the girl, "maintained a hateful and abusive relationship toward each other," including fighting, arguing and getting drunk which "caused Jane Doe to suffer from emotional distress, anxiety, and major depression."

Fogle alleged in his complaint that the couple's behavior caused the girl to engage in "substance abuse, self-mutilation, and suicidal ideation."

In other words, his complaint alleges, the girl's problems were caused not by his wrongdoing but by theirs.

The filing of a separate lawsuit against the parents appears to be necessary because in the original lawsuit filed against Fogle by Jane Doe, the parents are not plaintiffs -- meaning Fogle could not allege as part of his defense in the original suit that the parents are responsible for the girl's problems.