Ex-mayor presses state on energy

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Indiana mayors Graham Richard and Greg Ballard know they have their work cut out for them.

They are leading an effort targeting Indiana for growth in secure, clean and affordable energy on behalf of companies around the nation.

Richard – who was the mayor of Fort Wayne for eight years – is CEO of Advanced Energy Economy. The group is engaged in opening the regulatory scheme for alternative energy in 27 states, with Indiana being the latest.

“We are focusing on new technology and legislators haven’t kept up with the opportunity in the marketplace,” he said. “We want to open up the markets and make policy changes that allow that.”

Advanced energy encompasses a broad range of products and services including energy efficiency, demand response, energy storage, natural gas, electric generation, solar, wind, hydro, nuclear, electric vehicles, biofuels and smart grids.

Indiana lawmakers sometimes haven’t been particularly favorable toward emerging energy technologies. More than three-fourths of Indiana’s electricity generation is fueled by coal and nine of the state’s 10 largest power plants are coal-fired, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Indiana recently dismantled an energy efficiency program started under former Gov. Mitch Daniels and replaced it with what many believe to be an inferior initiative. And a few years ago there was an effort to curtail the benefits that residential homeowners could receive by putting solar energy on the grid.

Ballard – recruited by Richard to help – said this is the opportunity to free and open the markets to allow technology to evolve instead of protecting the coal industry.

“On some level, some members of the Legislature just don’t know,” said Ballard, a two-term Indianapolis mayor. “This is our opportunity to engage and teach them about where this is all going and that businesses want clean energy.”

A recent report released by the group shows that advanced energy employed nearly 48,000 workers in Indiana in 2015. Of that, energy efficiency is the largest segment.

Richard said solar and wind segments have their own associations but there was no unified voice for the entire advanced energy industry.

AEE represents not only companies that want to grow and provide new energy technologies but also companies that want to use it.

For instance, Salesforce – a high-tech company with a large presence in Indiana – has a goal of powering 100 percent of its global operations with renewable energy.

Richard said AEE doesn’t focus on the emotional or environmental arguments – but instead the economic development and business advantages.

Rep. Dave Ober, R-Albion – was just named chairman of the House Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Committee, and said he isn’t familiar with Advanced Energy Economy but is willing to hear the group out.

Ober said Indiana has passed some laws in the last decade to provide incentive for new technologies. He thinks solar especially is about to hit its maturity and become more affordable and accessible to more consumers.

Only about 700 customers participate in Indiana’s net metering program, he said. Net metering is when solar panels or other renewable energy generators are connected to a public-utility power grid and surplus power is transferred onto the grid, allowing customers to offset the cost of power drawn from the utility.

But Ober is cautious about the impact of advanced energy on other ratepayers. He said Indiana’s utility companies build plants for peak usage and there is a cost recovery method. So when customers drop off then those costs are spread to the remaining residential and industrial users.

“I am willing to listen, but as a new chairman I think we’ll take incremental steps rather than make wholesale changes,” he said.

Ballard said lawmakers must tackle the issue head-on soon. He said that for most of life everything on the power grid flowed one way – from the power company to the user. But now energy is flowing both ways and legislators have to manage that through the regulatory process.

Overall, Richard said he wants to ensure Indiana does “no harm to the industry that is growing because of pressure to keep things as they are.”

nkelly@jg.net