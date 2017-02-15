FBI arrests Muncie building commissioner amid probe

MUNCIE, Ind. – The FBI has arrested the city of Muncie's building commissioner amid a nine-month investigation into possible public corruption.

The U.S. attorney's office in Indianapolis confirmed the arrest of Craig Nichols on Wednesday but said it could not discuss it because records in his case remain under a court-ordered seal. It wasn't clear whether charges have been filed against him.

Nichols' city office and home were searched by the FBI on Jan. 5. The Star Press has reported the FBI was investigating demolitions of vacant houses reportedly done by the city and also demolitions by Nichols' private contracting companies that the city paid for. The city has paid Nichols' companies nearly $800,000 since 2013.

A message seeking comment was left at a home listed in Nichols' name.