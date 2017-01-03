Families to receive OD antidote training

LAPORTE – Advocacy groups in northwestern Indiana plan to train family and friends of drug addicts on how to use the overdose antidote naloxone.

LaPorte County Drug Free Partnership and the nonprofit Overdose Lifeline Inc. are partnering to train 100 people on how to administer an intranasal dosage of the antidote on Jan. 21. The antidote can reverse potentially fatal overdoses from opioid painkillers and heroin.

Indiana allows residents to obtain naloxone without a prescription from pharmacies or agencies that are registered with the state. Residents must receive training. The Indiana General Assembly passed a bill in April 2015 starting the registry. The legislation, Aaron’s Law, is named for Aaron Sims who died from a heroin overdose in 2013.

Giving a parent access to naloxone can be empowering, LaPorte County Drug Free Partnership director Joseph Bunch said, because they can help save their child’s life.