Few changes sought for successor of ISTEP+

INDIANAPOLIS – If lawmakers were looking for an innovative and dramatically different testing system, the panel charged with making recommendations to replace ISTEP+ probably disappointed them Tuesday.

The group voted 21-2 in support of a slightly modified system but no wholesale changes.

“It has been a long and tedious process, and we’ve reached the finish line today,” said Nicole Fama, an Indianapolis Public Schools principal who chaired the group.

The final report claims the new system will require less testing time and will make results available quicker. But that is only a goal, since the group didn’t identify a specific test to replace ISTEP+ and there is no new contract in place with a testing company.

Still, committee member Wendy Robinson, superintendent of Fort Wayne Community Schools, said there is “enough of a framework that the state board and legislators can move forward and not have to start from scratch.”

Here are some highlights of the recommendations:

• Instead of a 10th grade graduation-qualifying exam, students must pass Algebra I and English 10 end-of-course assessments to graduate (a switch back to past practice).

• There would still be an end-of-year summative test for grades 3-8, and local schools can add state-paid optional formative tests throughout the year to gauge progress.

• The test would be moved to the end of the year and be given in one testing window instead of two. Now it is given in both March and April.

• The group recommends using an existing, proven and reliable test rather than Indiana building its own test. This points to a national test with items added to reflect Indiana-specific academic standards.

“What the community has to understand is it’s an expectation by the state and federal government to have a test,” Robinson said. “I hope there was never an expectation to have nothing. We want it to be manageable and want the assessment to not interrupt the flow of learning.”

Glenda Ritz, Indiana’s outgoing superintendent of public instruction, cast one of the few no votes, along with teacher Ayana Wilson-Coles.

Ritz also sought to make amendments to the final report, but Fama said it would be a single vote with no changes and no open dialogue.

Members exchanged emails over the weekend on what should be added or removed from the final report, but there was no public discussion.

“I think that it was as transparent as we could be with our timeline,” Fama said.

The recommendations were due to lawmakers by Thursday.

After the meeting, Ritz blasted the final product of the committee.

“Simply put, continuing the status quo when it comes to testing will continue Indiana’s reliance on teaching to the test, rather than focusing on student learning and growth,” she said in a statement.

She added that the group ignored feedback from thousands of Hoosiers.

“The recommendations adopted today will do nothing to shorten the time of the test and will not save Hoosiers any money nor reduce the high stakes associated with ISTEP+,” Ritz said.

The final ISTEP+ test was supposed to be given next spring, but committee members and experts have said that is not plausible and ISTEP+’s life will likely have to be extended.

Also unknown is the future of IREAD-3, the state third-grade reading test. Some committee members wanted to eliminate it and combine it with ISTEP+, but others wanted to keep it separate. Fama said IREAD-3 is out of the scope of the committee’s work.

