Finance Authority takes action against I-69 developer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana Finance Authority has taken action against the private developer of a 21-mile section of the Interstate 69 extension for failing to pay for work done on the project.

The authority issued a notice of non-performance Tuesday against I-69 Development Partners, the private developer of the I-69 segment that will run between Bloomington and Martinsville.

After being hired as the project's private developer, I-69 Development Partners contracted with Isolux Corsan to design and build the segment with subcontractors it hired.

The Herald-Times reports the Indiana Department of Transportation says at least one construction firm hired by Isolux Corsan "was owed reportedly more than $2.3 million."

The newspaper reports Bloomington-based Crider & Crider Inc. halted earth-moving Monday on the segment because it had not been paid.

------

Information from: The Herald Times.