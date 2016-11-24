Fire that killed 4 sisters started in kitchen

FLORA – Investigators have yet to determine what caused a fire that killed four young sisters at their central Indiana home this week because of the amount of damage to the building.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security determined that Monday’s fire originated in the kitchen of the family’s apartment, possibly behind a refrigerator. The investigation into the fire’s cause is ongoing.

The four girls – ages 5, 7, 9, and 11 – died from smoke inhalation, according to preliminary findings. Their mother was airlifted from the scene, and two law enforcement officers who tried to rescue the children were injured in the fire in the town of Flora, about 60 miles north of Indianapolis.

The girls’ mother, Gaylin Rose, was in critical but stable condition at an Indianapolis hospital Wednesday. A candlelight vigil was held in honor of the four sisters Tuesday evening.

“We applaud the efforts of first responders from Carroll County,” said Jim Greeson, Indiana’s state fire marshal.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Drew Yoder remains in a Fort Wayne hospital after he suffered burns to his hands and forehead, along with smoke inhalation, during the rescue attempt.

Flora Police Officer Josh Disinger, who pulled Yoder to safety, also suffered smoke inhalation.

Disinger, who was released from a hospital Monday night, visited Yoder, who was able to write a note of thanks, WXIN-TV in Indianapolis reported.

Disinger posted a picture on Facebook of a handwritten note that reads “u saved my life Josh.”

“Drew wrote this to me today,” Disinger said on Facebook. “It means far more to me than any plaque or award I have received in my life. And I will cherish it as such!”