Forcing parents to testify assailed

INDIANAPOLIS – When Woodburn paramedic Monica Kelsey rolled up to an accident the night of May 26 last year, she found her son doing chest compressions on his best friend.

Kelsey’s son Jeremy Steinmetz II, then 20, had been driving his jeep with friend Casey Sanders in the passenger seat – doing doughnuts in a field when it flipped and pinned Sanders.

Sanders died and Steinmetz’s blood test at the hospital showed he was just above the legal limit at 0.085 percent blood alcohol.

The nightmare got worse when prosecutors subpoenaed Kelsey to testify against her son.

“Allowing a parent to be used against a child speaks volumes about a society,” she recently told a Senate Committee. “My son did not want me to testify. I would not have lied. I saw nothing that all the others hadn’t seen but the prosecutor used me to get my son not to take this to court.

“I had the worst year of my life. I lost a son, (someone) I considered a son, and my son is sitting in a prison cell right now. To use a parent against a child is wrong.”

Kelsey’s experience played out in small-town Woodburn, where Steinmetz’s stepfather is mayor.

After his sentencing, Kelsey went to state Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, who drafted Senate Bill 99 – the parental privilege bill. It makes it voluntary for a parent to testify against a child or a child against a parent.

It is modeled after the long-standing spousal privilege that husbands and wives have.

Sen. Randy Head, R-Logansport, gave the bill a hearing but said it won’t move this year because it is a completely novel concept and the legal field seemed unclear what to think of it.

Head said he talked with the Indiana State Bar Association and it didn’t have any legal conclusions on the idea. One thing brought up was to have an exemption regarding testimony in which the parent is an alleged perpetrator against the child, such as child molesting.

Another time that parents and children might be at odds in court is when a parent is forced to testify against a child in a delinquency case.

Joel Schumm, professor of law at the IU School of Law in Indianapolis, said there was a recent Indiana case in which the state failed to prove the age of the defendant – an element of the crime. The defense pointed out the flaw and the state called the defendant’s mother, who had been watching the trial, to testify. She refused. Then the state called the grandmother, who had also been watching, and she was compelled to testify under oath.

“A recent article suggests five states have adopted some form of a parent-child privilege,” he said. “The legislature is much better positioned than the courts to make this sort of policy decision. Courts asked to adopt a parent-child privilege have nearly universally declined to do so. “

Kelsey said she knows the bill is a long shot with little precedent.

But she is convinced prosecutors used her to get her son to plead guilty. Kelsey said she was their “star witness” and the only one subpoenaed from various agencies that responded to the accident.

A witness list shows Kelsey and 25 others – including several police officers and the deputy coroner.

Allen County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Mike ­McAlexander said Kelsey was subpoenaed because she responded to the accident and talked to her son on scene.

He noted that generally any privilege is waived when talking within earshot of a third party.

“There were other law enforcement around,” he said, noting she was one of many witnesses named in the case.

He is intrigued by the idea of parental privilege though there would be some practical implications to work out. McAlexander said it would be wrong to inadvertently provide protection for someone.

“It’s tough to make good laws out of awkward fact situations,” McAlexander said. “The accident was a unique circumstance.”

Kelsey said the accident happened near a graduation party in the county where beer was provided. It was a group of minors who lifted the jeep off Sanders, she said. Then they scattered.

She admits her son broke the law by driving drunk. But she thinks the Level 5 felony went too far. Kelsey said no accident reconstruction was done and noted a spring in the lift kit on the jeep broke – contributing to the pinning of Sanders.

“I wanted to take it to trial and Jeremy didn’t want to put me in that situation,” Kelsey said.

Steinmetz pleaded guilty to causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He received a four-year sentence with 2 years and 182 days suspended. His projected release is January 2018 – after which he will be on probation for two years.

Steinmetz also was ordered to pay $9,900 in restitution to Sanders’ parents.

“They were two good kids and they made a bad choice,” Kelsey said. “It cost him everything. The judge said ‘no matter what sentence I give him he is going to pay for this the rest of his life knowing his actions took his friends’ life.’ ”

