GPS ankle bracelet company grows rapidly in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – A GPS ankle bracelet company is likely to grow rapidly in Indiana as authorities increasingly use tracking devices to increase compliance with pretrial release, probation or parole conditions among accused and convicted offenders.

The Indianapolis Star reports more than 3,200 central Indiana residents are outfitted with GPS tracking devices.

Brian Barton is a former community corrections director and current executive director of Track Group, Marion County's sole GPS tracking device provider.

He says the number of people ordered to wear the technology has nearly doubled in the Indianapolis area in the past year.

He also says the Salt Lake City-based company is expected to grow in the future because of Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett's sweeping criminal justice reform proposal, which includes a variety of methods to reduce crime.

