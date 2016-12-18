Gary, Hammond, East Chicago getting $5.6M for blight

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority says the Lake County cities of Gary, Hammond and East Chicago will receive a combined $5.6 million to eliminate blighted homes.

The agency says Gary will receive $4.4 million; East Chicago, $914,000; and Hammond, $268,000. The Blight Elimination Program funds will be drawn from the $221.7 million in federal funds the state has received.

The agency says the three cities were eligible to receive the funds after meeting certain milestones in an initial round of funding.

The funds are not grants but are structured as forgivable loans.