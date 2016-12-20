Gas tax hike among options for road cash

INDIANAPOLIS – A roads task force on Monday recommended a host of options to raise revenue for state highways and bridges that could mean drivers pay an additional $1 billion a year in transportation-specific taxes and fees.

The pot of money for Indiana roads and bridges has grown the last decade but hasn’t kept up with inflation, meaning it doesn’t buy as much asphalt as it used to.

“We think this issue is of absolute paramount importance to the state of Indiana going forward the next 20 years,” said Sen. Luke Kenley, R-Noblesville, who described the overall philosophy of the final report as “users pay.”

The biggest chunk would come from increasing the state gas tax to recover some or all of the purchasing power lost since the gasoline tax was last increased in 2003.

Kenley said Hoosiers pay about $19 a month right now in state gas taxes and the proposed increase would add about $12 to $13 per month.

Indiana’s state gas tax is 18 cents per gallon, and Kenley said it would rise 8 to 10 cents. Fifteen states haven’t raised their gas tax in 20 years.

That increase would cover up to about $400 million of the needed funds, leaving lawmakers to pick among a number of other options during the 2017 legislative session.

They include:

•Implementing road usage fees on alternative fuel vehicles, electric vehicles, and other vehicles that pay little or no fuel tax in support of their use of the roads.

•Exploring options to implement equitable and modern tolling systems on state-controlled highways and interstates to fund major highway and interstate improvement projects.

•Implementing a per-vehicle fee on all vehicles registered in Indiana.

•Increasing the tire disposal fee.

The billion-dollar annual estimate breaks down to about $350 million for preserving and maintaining existing roads and bridges and the rest for major new projects like making Interstates 65 and 70 six lanes across the whole state.

Adding lanes and bridges also opens up the possibility of adding tolling on those roads.

“We all recognize the need to raise funds for the transportation infrastructure,” said committee member Mike Sodrel, who owns a trucking business. “It’s been neglected for some time.”

One thing that did not make the cut was using a vehicle-miles-traveled tax that would track individual motorists’ odometer. A few states are using a pilot program on the idea but it has mostly stalled nationwide.

Kenley said it’s not well-developed enough or accepted enough, and he feared it would derail the whole conversation.

Brown said, for example, lawmakers would get caught into discussions about whether a person’s out-of-state mileage counts, as well as general privacy concerns.

The vote on the final report was 10-1 with Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis, opposing it because he didn’t like the option of adding a new per-vehicle fee to all registrations.

Hoosiers already pay an excise tax on each vehicle, which is lowered significantly by lottery revenues.

He questioned the affordability of such a fee on his constituents who don’t drive throughout the state very much.

Porter also noted the state is losing between $60 million and $80 million a year by not enforcing truck weight limits at weigh stations. That department was cut under then-Gov. Mitch Daniels’ administration.

