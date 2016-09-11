Gov. Mike Pence has declared Sept. 11-17 as Indiana Rail Safety Week.

Indiana Operation Lifesaver, along with Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin Operation Lifesaver programs, are partnering for the first Midwest Rail Safety Week.

The hope is to increase public awareness by working together on a multi-state rail safety campaign.

The Indiana State Police, the Indiana Department of Transportation, local law enforcement agencies and railroad companies have teamed up to raise public awareness about the dangers of disregarding railroad crossings laws and trespassing on railroad property.

“Train-versus-car collisions are completely preventable,” said Jessica Feder, executive director of Indiana Operation Lifesaver.

“Indiana law enforcement agencies and railroad special agents will be out monitoring railroad crossings and checking for trespassers during Rail Safety Week.”