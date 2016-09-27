Greenwood child abducted, police say

Center Grove school police are investigating the abduction of a 7-year-old Greenwood child they believe to be in extreme danger, Indiana State Police said today.

Isabella Negri is 3 feet, 10 inches all, with red shoulder-length hair and brown eyes, state police said in a statement. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jean shorts and sandals, and was carrying a purple backpack.

Isabella was last seen at 10 a.m. in Greenwood, police said. They said they believe the child was abducted by Morgan Negri, 27, her non-custodial mother. Morgan Negi is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 115 pounds, with long red hair.

A suspect vehicle is a gray 2007 Kia Sorrento with Indiana license plate IU4320.

Anyone with information about Isabella is asked to contact Center Grove school police at 317-346-6336.