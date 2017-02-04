Greenwood hits heroin addiction

GREENWOOD – An Indianapolis suburb is offering a treatment program for heroin addicts that includes an Indiana-made device to ease the pain of withdrawal.

The program in Greenwood offers addicts on probation the opportunity to choose recovery over jail. Those who choose recovery participate in a three-step program that begins with using the Neuro-Stim System Bridge, a tiny device that blocks detox pain, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Greenwood City Court Judge Lewis Gregory said the device will help people addicted to heroin make it through the throes of withdrawal in five days and then enter rehabilitation with counseling and medication-assisted treatment.

State Sen. Jim Merritt, R-Indianapolis, said that if the Greenwood pilot program is successful, other courts would likely embrace the program. The program began Monday.

“This program will get the bugs out,” he said. “I believe this program will be held up not only by the courts in Indiana, but nationwide. This is one effort we can hold up because this will be successful.”

Insurance doesn’t cover the device, which costs nearly $500.

Gregory said a $7,000 grant from Drug Free Johnson County, along with fees collected from people on probation, will help fund the program for about six months.

Supporters hope that Indiana’s Medicaid program, other states and commercial insurers will start covering the device if the program succeeds.