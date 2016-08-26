Hearing long, tense for ex-abortion doc

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Medical Licensing Board late Thursday weighed whether a former Fort Wayne abortion doctor’s medical license should be sanctioned related to alleged documentation and patient care violations.

The hearing ran late, and members of the board became frustrated that they hadn’t finished Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s testimony after more than eight hours and thousands of papers entered into evidence. Tension was high as attorneys on both sides objected repeatedly and nearly yelled at each other.

No ruling had been reached as of 11 p.m. Thursday.

Klopfer has performed thousands of abortions over several decades in Indiana – including in Fort Wayne – but is currently not practicing. His three clinics in Fort Wayne, South Bend and Gary have shut down.

Mary Watts, Klopfer’s attorney, said the case is about forms and not about the standard of care patients received.

“He provided good medical care for his patients and did his best to follow the law,” she said. “It’s a question of documentation.”

But Deputy Attorney General Amelia Hilliker said Klopfer failed to conduct his practice in alignment with state rules and regulations.

“Dr. Klopfer needs to understand how important these issues are,” she said.

The case was spurred by Indiana Right to Life groups analyzing surveys, terminated pregnancy reports and other required information.

Klopfer began performing abortions in the 1970s after the legalization of abortion by Roe v. Wade. He had been affiliated with the Fort Wayne Women’s Health Organization since 1986 and became the owner in 2008. He stopped performing abortions in Fort Wayne in January 2014 when he lost a backup physician required to meet the county’s admitting privileges law.

He surrendered the license for the Gary facility in June 2015 and also agreed to stop providing abortions in South Bend in November 2015.

The complaint claims that in six cases, Klopfer didn’t provide the required informed-consent period, which gives a patient at least 18 hours to deliberate after getting information about an abortion and before agreeing to the procedure.

Klopfer said in testimony: “My feeling was that women and girls have a right to have safe, legal abortions. Women get pregnant, men don’t. We need to respect women making a decision that they think is best in their life.”

The state says Klopfer didn’t have properly qualified personnel present when pain medication was given to patients undergoing abortions.

The state also asserts that Klopfer:

•Submitted 2,400 incomplete or inaccurate terminated pregnancy reports. There is confusion over what counts as a “complete” form because the health department changed policies that initially focused only on eight fields on the form. Klopfer admits that fields on a woman’s last menstruation or father’s name often weren’t filled in.

•Failed to submit documentation of abortions performed on at least two 13-year-old girls to the state health department within the required three-day time frame to ensure safety of the patient. Klopfer admitted the error and called it a shortcoming.

•Had unqualified staff provide the required information and counseling to patients. A staffer with a master’s degree in counseling gave the information instead of an advanced practice nurse, according to testimony.

Some of the hearing was spent on surveys by the Indiana State Department of Health on the actual clinics.

Surveyor Linda Plummer did four inspections of the Fort Wayne office and described it as rundown, not well-maintained and older. Plummer also said Klopfer was blunt and abrupt. She also described staff as having a “laissez-faire” attitude.

But the complaint against Klopfer’s license doesn’t reflect those things. The only mention of direct patient care was whether patients who received pain medications were appropriately monitored.

Klopfer testified he gave pain medications to some younger patients and those who paid extra for it. He said either a nurse or medical assistant were in the recovery room with the patient.

Other doctors’ testimony made clear that Klopfer’s sedation techniques were old-fashioned but not necessarily wrong or inappropriate.

