Holcomb: Troopers need raises

INDIANAPOLIS – Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb rolled out a third policy initiative Wednesday, this time focusing on community development and safety measures.

He is running for governor against Democrat John Gregg.

A pay raise for Indiana State Police troopers is among Holcomb’s priorities. He said the last time their salary matrix was adjusted was during Mitch Daniels’ tenure.

“It’s been a long time coming, and I’m going to make sure it happens,” he said.

The state police has reported more officers leaving before retirement, and a recent study showed starting troopers are paid about $41,000 a year, which is at least $12,000 less than new officers in Indianapolis, Michigan and Illinois police agencies. Troopers receive annual experience raises until they reach 20 years, but a 2 percent increase to their base pay that took effect in 2015 was the first such increase in seven years.

Holcomb wants to raise the entire salary schedule on a long-term basis – perhaps building in an inflationary factor – so it is not a recurring problem.

“It’s reassuring that Eric Holcomb supports John Gregg’s plan to increase pay for police officers, an idea which helped Gregg earn the endorsement by the Indiana State Police,” said Drew Anderson, communications director for the Indiana Democratic Party.

Also in Holcomb’s community development program, he wants to expand the Regional Cities program that provided $42 million to northeast Indiana to improve quality of place. He said communities that applied and didn’t receive funding last year would be in line if the program is renewed by the legislature.

He also wants to:

• Convene a working group to share best practices across state and local law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve, a working product of strategies that build upon ongoing successful efforts at developing trust between police and the Hoosiers they serve.

• Focus on mitigating property crime and pharmacy robberies through increased focus on drug treatment and a matching grant program to enhance pharmacy security.

• Develop incentive programs aimed at boosting the number of doctors serving rural communities.

• Support county prosecutors by giving them the tools and resources they need to protect vulnerable adults at the local level.

• Protect abused and neglected children by ensuring the Department of Child Services has the resources and staff it needs to handle abuse and neglect cases. That department has added hundreds of case workers in recent years, but there is constant turnover and Holcomb said the drug epidemic plays a key role in removing kids from homes.

There were no specifics on how to pay for the programs except to say he would prioritize and fight for them in the budget session of the General Assembly.

