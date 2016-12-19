Holcomb fills cabinet positions

INDIANAPOLIS - Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb continued to fill out his cabinet Monday with several more agency head appointments.

Bryan Langley will serve as Director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and Rob Carter returns to state service to run the Indiana Department of Correction.

"Safety is a driving priority for me," Holcomb said. “Bryan brings a wealth of experience from the federal and corporate sectors to serve Hoosiers in this role, and I look forward to working closely with him to ensure our state is ready for whatever challenges lie ahead.”

Langley currently works as the global security manager at Cummins, Inc. Previously, he was a Senior Consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton Consulting. He worked in the White House from 2005-2009 as the U.S. Assistant Chief of Protocol, and served in various roles on the Bush-Cheney campaign.

Carter has served as the executive director of statewide security and safety at Ivy Tech Community College since 2013 when he left state government, where he led the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

"Rob has served Hoosiers as a sheriff, a valued member of the Ivy Tech staff, and the head of Indiana's Department of Natural Resources," Holcomb said. "His unique experiences and capabilities give me every confidence that he will serve Indiana well in this role."

An Indianapolis Star report in 2014 found that prior to being hired as chief security officer at Ivy Tech, Carter received and sometimes responded to several racy, sexist and inappropriate emails sent by the then-chairman of Ivy Tech’s board. He also appeared to have taken the school’s chairman on a hunting trip on public lands without going through normal channels.

The state Inspector General investigated and said Carter broke no ethic rules.

Holcomb has also recently announced a number of reappointments:

- Dave Murtaugh will continue as Executive Director of the Criminal Justice Institute;

- Ed Littlejohn will remain Director of the Indiana State Department of Toxicology;

- Gwen Horth will continue to be chairman of the Indiana Parole Board;

- Ted McKinney remains as head of the Indiana Department of Agriculture;

- Jacob Sipe continues at the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority;

- Duane Embree will head the Office of Defense Development;

- Mark Newman will continue to lead the Office of Tourism Development.

nkelly@jg.net