Holcomb opts to retain state's top fiscal officer

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb Monday announced several personnel appointments – including retaining the state’s top fiscal officer.

Holcomb’s top move was retaining Micah Vincent as director of the Indiana Office of Budget and Management.

Vincent previously served as commissioner of the Indiana Department of Local Governance Finance and under former Gov. Mitch Daniels as assistant general counsel and policy director for Utilities, Energy, and Higher Education. He earned his undergraduate degree from Purdue University and his law degree from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.

“Indiana has enjoyed years of fiscal security, responsible budgeting, and strong budget reserves, and Micah’s hard work has been instrumental to those efforts,” Holcomb said.

“He is a true public servant who has committed himself to good governance. I am excited that with his help we will remain in a lead position nationally.”

Other appointments include:

• Danny Lopez as the governor’s deputy chief of staff.

• Adjutant General Corey Carr will continue as the head of the Indiana National Guard.

• Carolene Mays-Medley will continue as the executive director of White River State Park.

