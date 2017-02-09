Holcomb pardons Keith Cooper

INDIANAPOLIS - Gov. Eric Holcomb kept a campaign promise to act swiftly in the case of wrongfully convicted Keith Cooper - issuing a pardon Thursday for a 1997 armed robbery conviction.

It is the first-ever pardon granted by a governor in Indiana based on innocence.

The request has been pending for years under former Gov. Mike Pence. In February 2014, the Indiana Parole Board unanimously recommended a pardon be given. But Pence - now vice president - insisted Cooper first go back to court.

In 2006, when the case was falling apart,- Cooper agreed to a sentence modification that allowed him out of jail immediately.

He was never officially exonerated by a court, though DNA evidence tied another man to the crime; eyewitnesses have recanted, and the deputy prosecutor in the case has urged the pardon.

"It's for all these reasons and personally believing that Mr. Cooper has waited long enough and needs not endure any further uncertainty that I issue this pardon this morning," Holcomb said.

He did not, however, issue a pardon for an assault and battery conviction that Cooper picked up while in jail serving time for the original offense.

"We appreciate him living up to his words to the voters of Indiana that he said he would act swiftly," Cooper's attorney, Elliot Slosar, said.

He is not sure about the next step regarding the remaining battery conviction - "If he had never been wrongfully arrested he would never have been attacked in jail," Slosar said.

Governors have total discretion on whether to give pardons, which are essentially executive forgiveness. It is often sought to allow a former offender to move past the restrictions a felony conviction holds - such as being unable to get certain jobs or certifications, as well as obtain a firearm carry permit.

Cooper was convicted in 1997 of armed robbery in Elkhart County but acquitted of attempted murder during the same one-day bench trial. He was sentenced to 40 years. Later, the evidence against Cooper and a co-defendant crumbled. His codefendant even received a $4.9 million settlement after he sued the city of Elkhart for wrongful conviction.

Cooper signed the sentence modification with then Prosecutor Curtis Hill, now the state attorney general. Cooper did not plead guilty but also didn't wait for a new trial to officially clear him. His felony conviction remained intact, until now.

