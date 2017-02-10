Holcomb pardons innocent man

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb kept a campaign promise to act swiftly in the case of wrongfully convicted Keith Cooper, issuing a pardon Thursday for a 1997 armed robbery conviction.

It is the first-ever pardon granted by a governor in Indiana based on innocence.

But Cooper, 46, got only half a win as Holcomb declined to pardon him on a battery conviction he received while in jail waiting for trial on the initial robbery case.

The request has been pending for years under former Gov. Mike Pence. In February 2014, the Indiana Parole Board unanimously recommended a pardon be given. But Pence, now vice president, insisted Cooper first go back to court.

Cooper has been out of prison since 2006 when the case was falling apart and he agreed to a sentence modification that allowed him to be out of jail.

He was never officially exonerated by a court, though DNA evidence tied another man to the crime; eyewitnesses have recanted, and the deputy prosecutor in the case has urged the pardon.

“It’s for all these reasons and personally believing that Mr. Cooper has waited long enough and needs not endure any further uncertainty that I issue this pardon this morning,” Holcomb said.

Elliot Slosar, Cooper’s attorney, called Holcomb’s decision courageous.

“It has provided a measure of happiness and closure to all the victims in this case – the victims of these tragic and senseless crimes, and Keith Cooper, a victim in his own right, who lost a decade of his life for a crime he did not commit,” Slosar said.

Holcomb did not, however, issue a pardon for a felony battery conviction that Cooper picked up in jail.

“I reviewed them both. I am very much at peace pardoning him for the one that he claims innocence on. He has from the very outset, and I believe he is innocent of that crime,” Holcomb said.

“I just didn’t believe it was right for me to pardon him for any other crime thereafter that he in fact admitted to.”

Slosar said he is unsure what legal avenues are left on the battery conviction.

“If he had never been wrongfully arrested he would never have been attacked in jail,” Slosar said.

Governors have total discretion on whether to give pardons, which is essentially executive forgiveness. It is often sought to allow a former offender to move past the restrictions a felony conviction holds, such as being unable to get certain jobs or certifications, as well as obtain a firearm carry permit.

Cooper was convicted in 1997 of armed robbery in Elkhart County but acquitted of attempted murder during the same one-day bench trial. He was sentenced to 40 years. Later, the evidence against Cooper and a co-defendant started to deteriorate.

That led to a sentence modification agreement that Cooper signed in 2006 with then-prosecutor Curtis Hill – the current Republican attorney general – that changed Cooper’s sentence to time served. This meant he was free to return to his wife and three children.

Cooper did not plead guilty but also didn’t wait for a new trial to officially clear him. His felony conviction remained intact. Until now.

