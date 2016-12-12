Holcomb recommends state GOP chief

INDIANAPOLIS - With a new governor comes a new chairman of the Indiana Republican Party.

Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb on Monday recommended Kyle Hupfer to replace Jeff Cardwell as the state party chief.

Cardwell informed the state central committee Friday that he would be resigning effective Jan. 21.

He has served in the post since March 2015 when Gov. Mike Pence chose him to run the Indiana Republican Party.

An official vote by the committee on Hupfer is scheduled for Feb. 1 but is considered a formality.

Holcomb thanked Cardwell for his service, saying under his leadership Republicans made historic gains at every level - from local to federal office.

"But those gains are about more than winning elections, those gains are a reflection of Jeff’s commitment to helping improve the lives of Hoosiers, something he has done from his days on the Indianapolis City-County Council through his time as state chairman," the incoming governor said.

Hupfer is the current 5th District Chairman and a trusted longtime friend of Holcomb.

"I know Kyle Hupfer is prepared to manage the robust statewide grassroots, finance and communications organization that is the Indiana Republican Party well into the future and ask that members of the State Committee select him as our next State Chairman," Holcomb said.

Hupfer is chief administrative officer and general counsel of Indiana Mills & Manufacturing, Inc, in addition to serving as co-chair of the Holcomb-Crouch Transition Board.

He previously served as the director of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for then-Gov. Mitch Daniels and also as the chairman of the Indiana State Fair Commission.

nkelly@jg.net