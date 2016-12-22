Holcomb retaining top health officials

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb continues to fill out his administration – mostly with reappointments to key posts.

Dr. Jerome Adams will remain commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health, and Dr. Jennifer Walthall will stay on as deputy commissioner.

“Dr. Adams and Dr. Walthall bring unparalleled knowledge and experience to the department of health, and Hoosiers are lucky to have their public health service,” Holcomb said. “I am thrilled they have agreed to stay on board, and I look forward to working closely with them both to create a healthier Indiana.”

Adams was appointed by Gov. Mike Pence in October 2014.

He also is secretary of Indiana State Department of Health executive board, chairman of the Indiana State Trauma Care Committee and co-chairman of the Indiana Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaborative Governing Council.

He also is assistant professor of clinical anesthesia at Indiana University School of Medicine and a staff anesthesiologist at Eskenazi Health, where he is chair of the pharmacy and therapeutics committee.

Walthall was appointed as the deputy state health commissioner and director for health outcomes by Pence in November 2014.

She is an associate professor of emergency medicine and pediatrics at Indiana University School of Medicine.

She also is the division chief for pediatric emergency medicine and is the program director for the emergency medicine and pediatrics residency.

Holcomb also recently tapped his finance and labor teams, which include:

• Jason Dudich will be state budget director. He is benefit adviser with LHD Benefit Advisors LLC, consulting and advising public- and private-sector employers on employee benefit plans and services. Before his work at LHD, he was chief of staff to Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard and controller of the consolidated city of Indianapolis.

• Adam Krupp will run the Department of Revenue. He currently is general counsel to the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles and special counsel to Pence. Previously, Krupp was an attorney with Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman LLP.

• Dan Huge will remain as director of the Indiana Finance Authority. He was appointed to that post by Pence in 2015. Previously, Huge was chief financial officer and chief operating officer at the Indiana Financial Authority and was interim director of the agency.

• Courtney Schaafsma will continue as commissioner of the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance. She was first appointed in 2014 and previously was the department’s budget division director, originally joining the department as the data analysis division director in 2010.

• Steve Braun will also remain commissioner of the Department of Workforce Development. The former state legislator was appointed in 2014. He is tasked with building a highly skilled and educated Hoosier workforce that can compete in the global economy.

• Rick Ruble will stay on as commissioner of the Indiana Department of Labor, which he has led since 2013. Ruble had worked for Department of Labor previously in the agency’s research and statistics division for 10 years before attending law school.

• James Betley will continue as executive director of the Indiana Charter School Board, where he was first appointed by Pence in 2015. Betley came to the charter school board after having spent the previous two years in various state-level education roles including deputy director of education policy for Pence and general counsel and director of policy at the Indiana State Board of Education.

All appointments are effective Jan. 9 when Holcomb takes office.

