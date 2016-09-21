Holcomb sets infrastructure goals

INDIANAPOLIS – In his first policy pitch of the gubernatorial campaign, Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday pushed billions in infrastructure and economic development projects – but with no funding plan.

“The key word is ‘fund’ there. It’s easy to find a plan for infrastructure. It’s much more difficult to fund it,” he said, noting that such decisions will largely be made in the 2017 legislative budget-writing session.

His proposals include growing the Regional Cities program that Fort Wayne has benefited from; double-tracking the South Shore Line to better connect Indiana’s northwest communities to Chicago; completing Interstate 69 from Evansville to Indianapolis; building a fourth new bridge over the Ohio River in Evansville; and building a fourth port on the Ohio River.

“I look forward to setting a goal,” Holcomb said. “JFK said we’re going to go the moon, we’re going to be at the moon in 10 years, and we did. These are big projects that will be transformational.”

A summer study committee is considering transportation funding options including gas tax increases and additional tolling, but recommendations aren’t expected until after the Nov. 8 election.

Holcomb said everything is on the table, sort of.

“What I won’t do … is say, ‘Let’s borrow our way or raid our way into paying for things’ and start writing checks that I can’t cash,” he said.

Holcomb’s Democratic opponent, John Gregg, has proposed a $3.2 billion roads plan that includes using surplus dollars and money in a roads trust fund to leverage money for current projects. He doesn’t support raising taxes.

Holcomb’s economic development plan rests almost solely on ideas being pushed by Gov. Mike Pence’s administration, including a new $1 billion innovation and entrepreneurship plan.

Holcomb said it is his plan while acknowledging that some of the proposals started on his predecessor’s watch or even before that.

“Eric Holcomb will only continue the same policies of Mike Pence – an agenda that discriminates based on who you love, strikes down laws that only enable wages to fall further behind the national average, and takes more activity out of our state’s economy,” said Drew Anderson, Indiana Democratic Party spokesman.

Holcomb especially touted growing the Regional Cities program, a $126 million state endeavor to attract talent to certain areas of the state.

Holcomb couldn’t say how much additional money he might seek in the next budget.

The original investment came from a one-time tax amnesty plan. But he said the program should be opened up to smaller communities that came up short the first time.

“I’m all in,” he said. “This is the way of the future.”

Holcomb plans three more policy announcements in the coming weeks.

He was a late entrant into the race after Pence dropped out to be Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate.

