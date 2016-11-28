Holcomb to lead Indiana delegation to United Kingdom

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb plans to lead an Indiana delegation to the United Kingdom in December as part of an international jobs and economic development trade mission.

The Republican says in a statement Monday that his administration will "work hard to foster relationships with job creators and government leaders" in the U.K. and new markets worldwide and build upon strong partnerships that already exist.

The trip is scheduled Dec. 3-7. The cost is being covered through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.

During the trip, Holcomb will meet with government officials in London as well as potential investors in Indiana's top sectors, including advanced manufacturing. Holcomb also will meet with executives of U.K. companies that operate in Indiana.

Holcomb's office says the U.K. is Indiana's largest European investor.