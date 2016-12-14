Holcomb to retain to agency heads

INDIANAPOLIS - Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb on Wednesday announced he will retain two agency heads - including former Judge Mary Beth Bonaventura as Director of Indiana Department of Child Services.

"Judge Bonaventura is widely respected for her bold service in the Department of Child Services and I am proud to have her on our team," he said. "Her relentless passion for child advocacy will serve Hoosier families and children well for years to come."

Bonaventura has headed the agency since January 2013 when she was appointed by Gov. Mike Pence. Before that she served on the bench in Lake County for 30 years. and has received numerous awards for her work in child advocacy.

Holcomb also reappointed Jessica Robertson as Indiana Department of Administration Commissioner.

"I have long prioritized providing good government at a great taxpayer value, and Jessica will continue to be an integral part of that mission," he said. "Her service as the IDOA Commissioner has shown that she is up to the task, and I thoroughly look forward to working together to make sure Indiana's state government runs efficiently and effectively."

