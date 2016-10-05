Hoosier puts 'racist' float in parade

When Indiana resident Frank Linkmeyer unveils his Aurora Farmers Fair parade float each year, his creation is never short on shock value.

This year, amid a controversy-filled presidential contest, Linkmeyer didn’t disappoint.

He opted for a morbid execution scene showing Hillary Clinton strapped into an electric chair, flanked by the Grim Reaper, a pastor and a familiar-looking executioner: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The float he entered in the Indiana parade included Trump/Pence campaign signs and phrases including “Benghazi” and “Liar liar pants on fire.”

There was also this: At the front of the float sat a miniature Easter Island head spray-painted black and labeled “Obama.”

Linkmeyer told ABC affiliate WCPO that he’s pilloried countless political figures over the years; the float he showed off Saturday was intended to be a playful joke, he said.

“Could have had Donald Trump in the electric chair,” he said. “It was a tossup.”

“It’s all in fun,” he added.

Not everyone in the Ohio River town 35 miles west of Cincinnati finds his humor funny.

Penny Britton, a mother of five who has lived in Aurora with her husband for more than a decade, was outraged by the float, which she called “disgusting” and “racist.”

“I know a half-dozen minority children that were marching in that parade and even more sitting on the sidewalk watching it go by and this is the message were sending to our children?” she added. “I don’t see how anyone could look at the statue on the float and not say it was racist.”

She added: “I wouldn’t care if it was Donald Trump in the electric chair and Hillary pulling the switch - it’s not OK.”

Britton didn’t attend the parade; but as soon as she saw photos of the float, she made phone calls and sent emails to Mayor Donnie Hastings, the parade committee and the Aurora Lions Club, which organizes the parade. She hasn’t heard back from anyone of them, but the mayor’s office and the Lions Club both released statements following the parade.

In a statement, the Aurora Lions Club expressed regret for including a display that “offended some viewers.”

According to parade regulations, fair officials “reserve the right to reject or evict any entry from the parade lineup that they deem unsuitable.”

In a statement, Hastings, the mayor, called the Farmers Fair “the pinnacle of our city’s year” and noted that city officials are in no way involved in selecting float participants.

But at least one local official – at-large city councilman Patrick Schwing – said Aurora has nothing to apologize for and blamed the controversy on “a lot of whining and crying.”