House GOP rolls out road funding plan

INDIANAPOLIS - House Republicans laid out a road funding plan Wednesday that provides just a fraction of the money needed initially while relying heavily on tolling existing interstates in the future.

The new revenue would be about $300 million in 2018, and would come from a 10-cent increase in the state gas tax. Separately, new fees on all vehicles in the state would be funneled to local roads.

House Speaker Brian Bosma said Republicans have given billions of dollars in tax savings to average Hoosiers - "not just the rich" - in the last decade.

"The next step is comprehensive road funding for the next generation," he said.

Bosma said the need for maintaining and improving state roads and bridges is about $1.2 billion a year on average over the next 20 years.

But he said the spending would ramp up slowly.

The biggest part of the new money would come from tolling existing interstates, and House Bill 1002 would requrie the Indiana Department of Transportation to submit a waiver request to the federal government allowing such tolls. Several states have such a waiver but have not used the authority

House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, said the plan counts on between $500 million and $1 billion in new toll revenue starting five-to-seven years out.

