House OKs bill to allow short-term home rental

INDIANAPOLIS – The second time was a charm Tuesday when the Indiana House voted 53-40 to pass a bill barring local communities from banning short-term rentals like Airbnb.

Last week, House Bill 1131 didn’t get enough votes to pass or fail.

Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, asked his colleagues to keep the bill moving so it can be worked on in the Senate.

“This is a property rights issue,” he said, saying cities and towns shouldn’t be able to bar people from renting out their homes.

But several legislators said neighbors should know who they are living by and advocated local control of the issue.

“You can’t have 15 junk cars in your front yard with an old rusty refrigerator,” said Rep. Scott Pelath, D-Michigan City, who said local units of government already control personal property rights.

Many of the examples are simply renting out places during the Indianapolis 500 or other specific events. But some homeowners are renting them out year-round and don’t live there at all.

“Basically you have a hotel running next to you with an absentee owner,” said Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington.

Rep. Kevin Mahan, R-Hartford City, said Lehman is a man of his word and will put the bill in the right form to make people happy or kill it.

Airbnb Midwest Policy Director Laura Spanjian applauded the vote.

“Indiana is emerging as a national model for economically empowering its people and supporting family-friendly tourism,” she said. “We want to thank the state representatives who came out in support of the rights of their constituents to share their own homes.”

Area lawmakers in support are Rep. Martin Carbaugh, R-Fort Wayne; Rep. Dave Heine, R-New Haven; Rep. Chris Judy, R-Fort Wayne; Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne; Rep. Bob Morris, R-Fort Wayne; Rep. Dave Ober, R-Albion; Rep. Dave Wolkins, R-Warsaw; Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn; and Rep. Dennis Zent, R-Auburn.

Those opposed are Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne; Rep. Dan Leonard, R-Huntington; and Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Goshen.

Senate clears county health

The Indiana Senate unanimously approved legislation Tuesday giving the Allen County commissioners appointment authority for the entire Fort Wayne-Allen County Board of Health.

Current law gives three appointments to the Fort Wayne mayor and four to the commissioners. But the county funds the entire budget. The city does not object to the bill.

Senate Bill 263, authored by Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, now moves to the House.

Senate overrides 2 vetoes

The Senate on Tuesday overrode two vetoes from last session, meaning those laws are now in effect.

The House had acted last week.

In Indiana, to override a governor’s veto it takes just a simple majority, the same it took to pass the bill in the first place. Then-Gov. Mike Pence vetoed both measures last year.

The first was House Enrolled Act 1022, which some said would have limited public access to police records at private colleges and universities in Indiana.

It requires those universities’ police departments, such as the University of Notre Dame, to release records in cases that involve arrests and incarcerations but not in cases that involve accidents, complaints and suspected crimes without arrests.

Pence felt the bill didn’t provide enough transparency and vetoed it.

But a few months later, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled that the Notre Dame Security Police is not a law enforcement agency and is not required to comply with requests for public records.

That ruling meant no records of these departments were public. The once-vetoed law now actually provides more transparency than under the court ruling.

The second was House Enrolled Act 1082, which prevents state environmental standards from being stricter than federal requirements.

The measure stops IDEM from setting any standards more stringent than federal rules until the end of the next legislative session. That would give lawmakers an opportunity to review any new, stricter rule.

But it came at a time when the Flint, Michigan, water crisis was in the headlines and there were concerns the bill might hamper the executive branch’s ability to react to issues.

But lawmakers said Tuesday it already provides an emergency clause.

Superintendent bill advances

The House Education Committee approved legislation Tuesday to make the superintendent of public instruction an appointed post.

Voters currently elect that person every four years.

The law would not go into effect until 2021, allowing Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick to finish her term.

GOP House Speaker Brian Bosma said the governor is chief executive of the state and should have a Cabinet member aligned with his beliefs on education.

“It’s my heartfelt belief for 32 years that this is good public policy,” he said.

Only 13 states still elect their schools chief. Other states either have the governor or the state board of education appoint the person.

A similar bill is moving in the Senate.

One interesting part of House Bill 1005 is that it removes a requirement in law that the superintendent of public instruction have lived in Indiana for at least two years. This would allow for a national search for the post, one supporter said.

But retired teacher Vic Smith said Indiana’s state schools chief should know Indiana’s schools from personal experience. He also said an elected post provides checks and balances.

“It will reduce the power of voters in Indiana,” Smith said.

The bill now moves to the full House.

