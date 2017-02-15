House Republicans unveil budget

INDIANAPOLIS - The House Republican budget unveiled Wednesday relies on a cigarette tax increase to fill a gap created by moving money to roads, and gives K-12 schools small increases in base funding.

Overall the proposed spending plan is flatlined in the first year and goes up 3 percent in the second year.

Of that, about $273 million in new money would go to K-12 schools - or about a 2.8 percent increase over the biennium.

The $1-per-pack cigarette tax increase will generate about $280 million a year and the shifting of sales tax collected on gasoline purchases costs the general budget about $300 million a year.

The majority of the new money from the tax increase - all but $2.5 million that will go to tobacco cessation - will cover the state's Medicaid costs, which frees up that money for the rest of the budget.

Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, emphasized that the House has already approved the policy behind raising the cigarette tax - proponents say fewer Hoosiers will smoke.

Overall the proposed House Republican two-year budget would spend about $31.2 billion and end with reserves of $1.8 billion.

Gov. Eric Holcomb's proposed biennial budget would go up 2.29 percent in fiscal year 2018 and 3.13 percent in fiscal year 2019 - spending $31.7 billion.

The main difference is that Holcomb did not shift the $300 million in road funding.

His K-12 increase was virtually the same - $280 million over the biennium. But Holcomb's increase is based on the current year's appropriation. The House increase is based on this year's actual spending - which is lower than the appropriation - since fewer kids enrolled than expected.

And the House Republicans' first-year increase is funded largely by eliminating a $40 million pot of performance pay. The performance pay for teachers was put in by former Gov. Mike Pence but showed a wide disparity between wealthy and poorer districts.

So, Brown just put that money into base funding in the tuition support formula instead.

nkelly@jg.net