House bill on rentals in limbo

INDIANAPOLIS – A controversial bill limiting local regulations and bans on short-term rentals like Airbnb didn’t have enough votes Monday to pass or fail.

The vote was 49-44, which means it failed for lack of a constitutional majority of 51 votes.

Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, can seek a re-vote on House Bill 1133 in the next few days. Seven lawmakers didn’t vote on the legislation, including two because of ethics conflicts.

The bill essentially bans local government from barring short-term rentals, and the heart of the discussion was whether state government should override local units.

“It’s about local control going too far,” Lehman said. “And that’s when we do have an obligation to step in.”

He said society has a new shared economy and local regulations should not be allowed to limit private property rights.

Some states and cities have started regulating the activity.

House Bill 1133 requires a homeowner to carry a commercial insurance policy and limits the total number of days the house or rooms can be put on the market to 180 a year.

Airbnb and other online sites allow homeowners to rent out their homes or rooms in their homes to those visiting a city. Fort Wayne has more than 50 rentals available on Airbnb.

Fort Wayne spokesman John Perlich said the city is neutral on the bill. He said the city’s local zoning ordinance doesn’t specifically address the topic and the city has not received concerns about the issue.

The bill does allow homeowners’ associations to have limits on rental units.

But Rep. Jerry Torr, R-Carmel, said every community is different with different constituents. He said some people have bought properties specifically to rent out year-round and don’t even live there.

“When you do it frequently you become a business,” he said.

Rep. Scott Pelath, D-Michigan City, said he has a community along Lake Michigan that banned short-term rentals of this kind long before it became a trend. And now its longtime ordinance will be invalidated.

“Decisions should be left at the local level,” he said. “Let’s stop thinking all the time that we’re smarter. We’re not smarter.”

Rep. David Wolkins, R-Warsaw, said the lawmakers often make policy statewide, such as regarding guns and alcohol.

“Private property rights to me are pretty sacred,” he said.

Northeast Indiana lawmakers differed on the bill.

Those in support were Rep. Martin Carbaugh, R-Fort Wayne; Rep. Dave Heine, R-New Haven; Rep. Chris Judy, R-Fort Wayne; Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne; Rep. Bob Morris, R-Fort Wayne; Rep. Dave Ober, R-Albion; Rep. Dave Wolkins, R-Warsaw; and Rep. Dennis Zent, R-Auburn.

Those opposed were Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne; Rep. Dan Leonard, R-Huntington; Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Goshen; and Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn.

