House panel makes huge change to road funding plan

INDIANAPOLIS - Republicans made a big change Wednesday to their road funding plan that will have a significant impact on the state's next two-year budget.

The Ways and Means Committee accepted an amendment that would immediately divert about $300 million a year collected from sales tax on gasoline purchases to road funding. House Bill 1002 then passed 14-9.

Right now that money goes to General Fund spending on a variety of state expenses - from schools to prisons.

The original GOP plan phased the shift in over four years to reduce the impact on the biennial budget that is being crafted. Now it creates a $600 million hole in the spending proposal.

Several groups fighting a gas tax increase in the road funding bill said there should be no tax increases before every penny collected at the pump was being spent on highways and bridges.

"I think we heard from members, we heard from the minority party, we heard from those who talked about opposition to the bill about every time you stick that gas nozzle into the car...that every tax penny you pay should be dedicated to roads," said Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville. "That's something that resonated with a lot of our members."

But he declined to say how the loss in revenue to the General Fund budget would be handled. He will unveil the House Republican biennial budget Thursday.

"It is something we will be able to budget for," he said. "I hope that document shows we are responsible."

Gov. Eric Holcomb's submitted budget didn't shift any of that money and still gave just a 1 percent increase to K-12 schools in the first year.

Brown promised that education would remain the top priority - even over roads.

The committee didn't make any other changes to House Bill 1002, and rejected several Democratic amendments. Democrats have been pushing for the sales tax dollars to be shifted since last year.

In addition to that provision, the bill includes a 10-cent increase in the state gasoline tax; new vehicle registration fees and language that clears the way for future tolling on state highways.

The goal is to provide an additional $1 billion a year for infrastructure.

The only area lawmaker on the committee - Rep. Dan Leonard, R-Huntington - voted yes on the bill. Two Republicans voted no - Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, and Rep. Steve Davisson, R-Salem.

Davisson said he can't support the bill because of the tolling language. A new toll bridge recently opened near his district and he said he is getting a lot of negative feedback, which made him have heartburn about the bill.

nkelly@jg.net