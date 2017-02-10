House votes to override 2 Pence vetoes; Senate next

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana House on Thursday overrode two vetoes issued by former Gov. Mike Pence last year, and the Senate is set to do the same next week.

In Indiana, it takes just a simple majority to override a veto – the same number of votes it takes to pass the bill in the first place.

Senate President Pro Tem David Long, R-Fort Wayne, said the veto overrides shouldn’t be taken as anything against Pence, now the vice president. Long noted that circumstances changed on both items that made the overrides the right thing to do.

House Speaker Brian Bosma said he and others were aware how the veto overrides might look for Pence.

“We’ve talked about them,” Bosma said. “(Pence) was aware they were going to be acted upon at some point, but quite frankly he has a lot bigger fish to fry right now than worrying about these two bills.”

The first veto was a bill that some said would have limited public access to police records at private colleges and universities in Indiana.

It requires those universities’ police departments, such as the University of Notre Dame’s, to release records in cases that involve arrests and incarcerations but not in cases that involve crashes, complaints and suspected crimes without arrests.

Pence felt the bill didn’t provide enough transparency and vetoed it.

But a few months later, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled that the Notre Dame Security Police is not a law enforcement agency and is not required to comply with requests for and public records like the one ESPN submitted in 2014 involving student-athletes.

After that ruling, it meant no records of those departments were public at all, which is why the vetoed law is now needed. It provides more transparency than under the court ruling.

The second bill he vetoed was House Enrolled Act 1082, which barred state environmental standards from being stricter than federal requirements.

The measure would have prevented IDEM from setting any standards more stringent than federal rules until the end of the next legislative session. That would give lawmakers an opportunity to review any new, stricter rule.

But it came at a time when the Flint water crisis was in the headlines and there were concerns if the bill hamstrung the executive branch’s ability to react to issues.

“With this veto, Hoosiers can be assured that we will continue to have the necessary discretion and flexibility to create Indiana solutions at the state level and act in a timely way to protect our drinking water,” Pence said in a statement last year.

Bosma said after speaking more on the bill – known as no-more-stringent-than – he thinks the concerns have been addressed, and Pence would agree now with its implementation.

nkelly@jg.net